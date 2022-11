CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina lost 21-17 to Georgia Tech Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets scored 21 unanswered point to take the win. Elijah Green ran for 92 yards with two touchdowns.

UNC falls to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC while the Yellow Jackets improve to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye and Cedric Gray had to say about the game.