BLOOMINGTON, IN - North Carolina was defeated by Indiana 77-65 on Wednesday night in Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Tar Heels, who dropped their third straight game were led by Pete Nance, who had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 13 points and RJ Davis added 11 points.

UNC falls to 5-3 overall while the Hoosiers improver to 7-0 overall.

