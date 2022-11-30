News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-30 23:37:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI TV: Locker Room Report: Indiana Beats UNC

Indiana defeated North Carolina 77-65 Wednesday night in Bloomington.
Indiana defeated North Carolina 77-65 Wednesday night in Bloomington. (USA Today Photos)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

BLOOMINGTON, IN - North Carolina was defeated by Indiana 77-65 on Wednesday night in Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Tar Heels, who dropped their third straight game were led by Pete Nance, who had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 13 points and RJ Davis added 11 points.

UNC falls to 5-3 overall while the Hoosiers improver to 7-0 overall.

Here is what Bacot, Davis, Love, and Puff Johnson had to say about the game.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}