RALEIGH - North Carolina suffered a 39-20 loss to the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran 9 times for 106 yards with a touchdown. Defensively, linebacker Cedric Gray had 17 tackles.

The Tar Heels fall to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC while NC State improves to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye and Cedric Gray had to say about the loss to Wolfpack.