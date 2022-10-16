DURHAM, NC - North Carolina defeated Duke 38-35 Saturday night in Wallace Wade Stadium.

Drake Maye was 28 of 38 with 380 yards with three touchdowns. Elijah Green ran for 2 two scores. Josh Downs caught 9 passes for 126 yards and Antoine Green caught 4 passes for 112 yards with a touchdown.

Will Hardy had the game-winning interception with two seconds left in the game.

UNC improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC while the Blue Devils fall to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye, DeAndre Boykins, Josh Downs, Antoine Green, and Cedric Gray had to say about the game.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************