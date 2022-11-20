CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated James Madison 80-64 on Sunday afternoon in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 1 in the country, were led by Armando Bacot who had his first double-double of the year with 19 points and 23 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 21 points. Pete Nance added 11 points.

UNC improves to 4-0 overall while the Dukes fall to 4-1 overall.

Here is what Bacot, Davis, Nance, Caleb Love, and Puff Johnson had to say about the game.



