CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Pittsburgh 42-24 Saturday night in Kenan Stadium.

Drake Maye accounted for 388 passing yards and 61 yards rushing with five touchdowns. Antoine had a career high 180 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

UNC improves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC while the Panthers fall to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye, Antoine Green, Jahvarre Ritzie, and Kaimon Rucker had to say about the game.

