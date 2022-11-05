CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - North Carolina defeated Virginia 31-28 Saturday afternoon in Scott Stadium.

Drake Maye was 26 of 37 with 293 yards with two touchdowns. Josh Downs caught 15 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown. Ellijah Green ran for 91 yards with a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Cedric Gray led the defense with 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack.

UNC improves to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC while the Cavaliers fall 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye, Josh Downs. Cedric Gray, and Storm Duck say about the game.

