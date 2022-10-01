CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 41-10 Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

Drake Maye was 26 of 36 with 363 yards with three touchdowns and ran 13 times for 73 yards with two touchdowns. Josh Downs caught 8 passes for 120 yards.

UNC improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while the Hokies fall to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye, Josh Downs, Noah Taylor, Kamion Rucker, Kamari Morales, and Cedric Gray had to say about the game.

