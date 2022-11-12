News More News
THI TV: Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Wake Forest; Wins Coastal Division

Drake Maye passed for 448 yards with three touchdowns in leading the Tar Heels to a 36-34 win over Wake Forest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 Saturday night at Truist Field.

Drake Maye was 31 of 49 with 448 yards with three touchdowns and added 71 yards with a touchdown on the ground. Josh Downs caught 11 passes for 154 yards with three touchdowns.

Cedric Gray led the defense with 9 tackles. Storm Duck had 8 tackles. Cam Kelly had a late interception that set up the eventual game-winning field goal.

UNC improves to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons fall 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye, Josh Downs, Cedric Gray, and Cam Kelly said about the game.


