WINSTON-SALEM, NC - North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 Saturday night at Truist Field.

Drake Maye was 31 of 49 with 448 yards with three touchdowns and added 71 yards with a touchdown on the ground. Josh Downs caught 11 passes for 154 yards with three touchdowns.

Cedric Gray led the defense with 9 tackles. Storm Duck had 8 tackles. Cam Kelly had a late interception that set up the eventual game-winning field goal.

UNC improves to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons fall 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

Here is what Drake Maye, Josh Downs, Cedric Gray, and Cam Kelly said about the game.



