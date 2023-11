CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Campbell 59-7 on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed 15 times for 144 yards, and two touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Maye went 16-for-23 for 244-yards and four touchdowns.

The Tar Heels improve to 7-2 overall while Campbell falls to 4-5 overall.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say about the 59-7 win over Campbell.