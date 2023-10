CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina suffered its first loss of the 2023 season as the Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels 31-27 on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 24 of 48 passes for 347 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by linebacker Cedric Gray, who had 18 tackles.

The Tar Heels drop to 3-1 in the ACC and 6-1 overall while Virginia improves to 1-2 in the ACC and 2-5 overall.

Here is what Maye and Kaimon Rucker said about the loss to the Cavaliers.