THI TV: Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech Beats UNC 80-72

RJ Davis scored 18 points for North Carolina in Sunday's 80-72 loss to Virginia Tech. (USA Today Photos)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

BLACKSBURG, VA - North Carolina was defeated by Virginia Tech 80-72 on Sunday afternoon in Cassell Coliseum.

The Tar Heels, who dropped their fourth straight game were led by Pete Nance, who had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love and RJ Davis both scored 19 points each.

UNC falls to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in the ACC while the Hokies improve to 8-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

Here is what Davis, Nance, Seth Trimble, and Tyler Nickel had to say about the game.

Also, Armando Bacot spoke about his injury. He did not play today.


