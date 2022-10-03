**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference to discuss the win over Virginia Tech while looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Miami.

Among the specifics Longo was asked about, are the struggles running the ball on early downs, notably first down, Drake Maye trying to leap over defenders, Miami’s defense and much more.

Above is the video of Longo’s presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*Longo talked about the running game against Virginia Tech, and its season-long issues. He stressed that V-Tech made it its mission to stop the run by loading the box and dropping fewer guys in coverage. He compared it to the 2020 season when UNC put up over 500 rushing yards against Miami and more than 500 passing yards against Wake Forest. Teams take what defenses give them, but regardless, consistency running the ball is a key.

“They had seven in the box, sometimes eight,” Longo said. “They gave up a lot of grass. They cut a lot of people loose and covered with fewer people. They gave us a lot of things in the passing game. That’s why the passing game was as effective as it was.

“We can keep banging your head against the wall to run the ball when they get a stack box or we can take what they give us and that’s what we did… Our plague right now is to be more efficient when we do run the football regardless how much it is.”

Longo doesn’t critique the running game as much, but there is still a need for major adjustments to the running game. For the season, UNC has gained three yards or less on 59 percent of its first and second-down runs. It was at 66.7 percent versus the Hokies.

*UNC has used four running backs, but last week Longo said he wanted to pare it down. Four backs played again, though George Pettaway didn’t get into the game until late. Caleb Hood, Omarion Hampton, and D.J. Jones, however, had bigger roles.

“We majored in Caleb and Omarion, then we utilized DJ and George in some situational areas,” Longo said. “George really didn’t play until later in the game. DJ played a little more than we had planned, not that it was an issue.

“We were in some third-down situations and he’s been the third-down guy. He’s not solely the third-down guy, but he has been that guy. He did a fantastic job, for a running back, to impact the game without running it, as D.J. was Saturday. He really helped our football team with his pass protection”

Longo didn’t say much about them running the ball, he singled out Jones for an obvious.

*Long was asked about Miami and its strengths. The Hurricanes are 2-2 and haven’t played an ACC game yet.

“They are very talented. It’s a fast football team,” he said. “They cover ground really, really well. They play hard. I think they are very athletic, very long and rangy. For everybody, receiver down to the o-line, it’s going to be a challenge this week”

*Miami’s defense has given up multiple big plays this season, including three passing touchdowns of 68,71, and 98 yards in a loss to Middle Tennessee State two weeks ago. Longo expects a much stingier Hurricanes’ defense this weekend.

“I don’t expect to get the same advantage when we play them,” he said. “As good coaching staff as they are, they are not about to give us the same stuff. Particularly after having a bye week… A good coach is going to correct that and get it right so it doesn’t keep happening.

“You use things as a reference or resources, then you weigh out whether you want to attack them the same way or you don’t. We’re doing the same thing with Miami as we do with everyone else.”

*Miami’s depth up front is a concern for Longo. The Canes are also athletic across the line and throughout their defense.

“They are playing nine-to-twelve guys on the defense line,” Longo said. “There are a number of transfers in that are new faces that we have not played against that they didn’t have in the past. They are so deep up front, they are long and rangy. It may be the biggest athletic challenge we have had…

“We have to do a good job when we get to the second level because they do run. The safety can run, number 0 is a really good player, the linebackers run and pursue. We will have to control the line of scrimmage but we will have to do a good job on the secondary level blocks in the run game because they move so well.”