Washington Knows the Deal, Took Steps Forward in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN - The play of North Carolina’s frontcourt, particularly that of junior Jalen Washington, has often been the subject of disapproval through the first half of the Tar Heels’ schedule. With the departure of Armando Bacot, a presumed increase in playing time for Washington was expected to bring forth a boost in production.
Entering Saturday’s tilt with Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion, Washington was scoring 6.3 points per game and pulling down 4.9 rebounds per contest. While both numbers pace the Tar Heel frontcourt, it seemed more so an indication of the group’s overall struggles than his success, a fact he admitted after UNC’s recent win over Campbell.
“We, [the frontcourt], haven’t been playing up to par as we can, as we should, to help this team get as many wins as possible,” said Washington. “That’s an emphasis every day, whether we’re in practice [or] in the film room. It’s just an emphasis for us to go harder and make a bigger impact for the game and for us to win.”
In UNC's 74-73 win over the Fighting Irish, Washington continued this approach, playing to his strengths and within his game.
Washington finished a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and connected on both free throw attempts, tallying eight points and a team-high six rebounds, including two on the offensive glass. Defensively, he added in a steal and recorded a career-high five blocks, highlighting his all-around impact for the Tar Heels.
“I’ve just been trying to find a bigger impact to help the team win, help get myself on the court. So, whether it’s my scoring, whether [it’s] getting rebounds, just talking, being active on defense, whatever it is,” said Washington. “Today, it happened to be blocks. I timed a few up well [and] was able to get five.”
While his five blocks and one steal were present on the stat sheet, his most important defensive play, which likely went unnoticed in the game’s final seconds, was not.
With the ball in Markus Burton’s hands and Notre Dame up three with 40 seconds remaining, it possessed the opportunity to all but end North Carolina’s chances and hand it its second straight loss.
After a defensive switch, Washington found himself down low with the All-ACC guard. It was a situation that more often than not ended with a basket for Burton, regardless of who was defending him.
With the 10-inch height difference, Washington forced Burton to pick up his dribble, and, as the shot clock wound down, he jarred the ball loose, out of bounds off the leg of Burton.
“As a five, we’ve got to be great helpers [defensively], especially when we’re playing against guys that don’t have fives that really space the floor,” said Washington. “We’re able to be great help off the ball and our guards just kind of lead them [and today] led them straight to me.”
Washington logged 23 minutes of action, tied for his second-most this season, trailing only Dayton, where he played 24 minutes. In total, he has recorded 20 or more minutes on five different occasions this season, and UNC is 5-0 in said games.
Washington’s success has gone hand in hand with the Tar Heels’ success, who are now 5-0 when he shoots over 60 percent from the floor.
Against the Fighting Irish, the 6-foot-10 big man did not score a game-high 27 points like Ian Jackson, record seven assists similar to RJ Davis, or hit the game-winning three akin to Elliot Cadeau. But, he did what the Tar Heels needed.