Washington Knows the Deal, Took Steps Forward in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN - The play of North Carolina’s frontcourt, particularly that of junior Jalen Washington, has often been the subject of disapproval through the first half of the Tar Heels’ schedule. With the departure of Armando Bacot, a presumed increase in playing time for Washington was expected to bring forth a boost in production.

Entering Saturday’s tilt with Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion, Washington was scoring 6.3 points per game and pulling down 4.9 rebounds per contest. While both numbers pace the Tar Heel frontcourt, it seemed more so an indication of the group’s overall struggles than his success, a fact he admitted after UNC’s recent win over Campbell.

“We, [the frontcourt], haven’t been playing up to par as we can, as we should, to help this team get as many wins as possible,” said Washington. “That’s an emphasis every day, whether we’re in practice [or] in the film room. It’s just an emphasis for us to go harder and make a bigger impact for the game and for us to win.”

In UNC's 74-73 win over the Fighting Irish, Washington continued this approach, playing to his strengths and within his game.

Washington finished a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and connected on both free throw attempts, tallying eight points and a team-high six rebounds, including two on the offensive glass. Defensively, he added in a steal and recorded a career-high five blocks, highlighting his all-around impact for the Tar Heels.

“I’ve just been trying to find a bigger impact to help the team win, help get myself on the court. So, whether it’s my scoring, whether [it’s] getting rebounds, just talking, being active on defense, whatever it is,” said Washington. “Today, it happened to be blocks. I timed a few up well [and] was able to get five.”