CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at home versus Notre Dame.

Among the things Longo discussed were what the offense did during the open week, when he started preparation for the Fighting Irish, the offensive line, quarterback Drake Maye, running back Omarion Hampton, possibly incorporating wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green back into the lineup, and much more.

Above is the video of Longo’s presser, and below are some notes, pulled quotes, and time markings of what he had to say:

*With Josh Downs likely back this week (our understanding is he will return), and possibly having Antoine Green back as well, that means UNC’s top two receivers and most experienced receivers could be available. How does that change the offense if the Tar Heels have them?

“You always have concerns when guys come back,” Longo said. “One, are they healthy enough to play? And two, one they are, are they in shape because they’ve been out a while? And three, are they in sync football-wise.

“So, it’s hard from a timing standpoint, because (quarterback) Drake (Maye) hasn’t been throwing to them. They’re practicing, we’ll evaluate them, and see where it goes at the end of the week.

“When they’re healthy, and when they’re back in the mix, when they get to that point, you’re still going to play the best people. As I said in camp, we want to play a lot of people, so all this does is like it’s adding more bullets to your gun.”





*There is a fine line working Downs and Green back into things. Longo said Downs had a lot of targeted plays for just him last season, and once he’s fully acclimated, that will happen again, perhaps even this weekend.

But both players must be worked back into the lineup, so that’s important this week.





*The staff did a full re-evaluation of all aspects of the team last week, so upon reviewing the first three games, what is Longo most pleased about regarding the offensive line, and what area of their play remains a concern?

“I’ve been very happy with where our o-line is from a pass protection standpoint,” Longo said. “We aren’t giving up as much penetration, we’re re-establishing the line of scrimmage much closer to the original line of scrimmage, and it’s given Drake greater distance to set and throw the football. We’re creating a little more width in the pocket.

“That’s allowed to protect the quarterback a little more. And I also think we’re doing a better job at quarterback this year of triggering the ball faster. And that’s not a knock on Sam (Howell) by any stretch, but we’re running some quicker hitters that’ll allow the quarterback to get rid of the ball sooner, and that takes pressure off the o-line.”

Concern?

“The area I’d like to see more improvement is in our first and second-down execution in the run game,” he said. “And that’s been our focus the last week and will be this week.”





*William Barnes played the entire game at Georgia State at right tackle after playing the first two games at right guard. He graded out at 63.6, according to PFF, at GSU, higher than his two games at guard.

Longo likes Barnes’ versatility, but also something that has been missing during his UNC career, hasn’t been an issue thus far. Also, is Barnes more comfortable at guard or tackle, or does it make a difference?

“The fact that he can execute at guard from a physical standpoint and he can execute at tackle from an athletic standpoint, he’s diverse and has some versatility, and he’s helped us because he’s giving us what we’ve wanted at both positions. It allows us to spell Jonathan Adorno and Spencer Rolland…

“Probably the best thing William has given us is he’s improved overall from a consistency standpoint, an every down standpoint. The focus and the physicality’s been better.”





*10-min mark: Longo discussed Notre Dame’s defense.

*Longo has watched Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss at Ohio State in the opener several times. The Fighting Irish led 10-7 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter, and held the explosive Buckeyes to less than 400 yards that day.

“They have great continuity in the front seven,” Longo said. “You’d think they’re all sixth-year guys.”





*13-min mark: Longo discussed some other focuses during the open week. Two things of note here: He said with the work last week prepping some for the Irish, this week will be “a big situational” week for the team.

Longo started watching the Notre Dame tape last week. In fact, the staff met Monday and did what they normally do in a game week. So, they have been preparing for a while.





*16-min mark: Longo was asked about him reaching out to ND defensive coordinator Al Golden as a HS coach.





*17-min mark: Can Longo measure Omarion Hampton’s improvement through three games?





*18-min mark: More on Hampton; him trying to run through people, similar to Javonte, and how his game has evolved through three games.



