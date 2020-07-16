TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Lucas Taylor Big Shots Beach Bash ISO

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – THI was on hand last weekend for the Big Shots Beach Bash and shot the following isolation video of class of 2021 shooting guard Lucas Taylor, who has recently been in conversations with North Carolina.

Taylor, who is 6-foot-6 and attends Heritage High School in Wake Forest, NC, plays for the Garner Road U17 team along with D’Marco Dunn, a fellow 2021 prospect who was offered by the Tar Heels in May.

In the last week, Taylor has added offers from Ohio State and Ole Miss to his growing list that also includes Providence, Clemson, Wake Forest, Miami, Cincinnati and Arizona State among many others.