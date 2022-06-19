THI TV: Mabrey Mettauer ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for the annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex and show the following isolation video of 4-star class of 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Mettauer is the No. 131 overall prospect nationally in the class, including the No. 9 pro-style quarterback. Mabrey, who attends The Woodlands (TX) High School, is also the No. 18 overall prospect in the loaded Lone Star State.

Mettauer was one of 83 prospects to participate in the Showtime Camp.

*Video edited by Jacob Turner.

