CHAPEL HILL - Coach Mack Brown spoke to the media after North Carolina's 59-7 win over Campbell on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed 15 times for 144 yards, and two touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Maye went 16-for-23 for 244-yards and four touchdowns.

The Tar Heels improve to 7-2 overall while Campbell falls to 4-5.