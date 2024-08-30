in other news
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 19-17 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Carolina was led by the leg of place kicker Noah Burnette, who converted four field goals in the second half, one of which was a career-high 52 yards out, and two others from 42 and 45 yards, the latter coming with 1:44 remaining for the game’s winning points.
UNC quarterback Max Johnson left the game with an injury with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter and Conner Harrell took over. Omarion Hampton ran for 129 yards, and Jahvaree Ritzie registered a career-high three sacks for the Tar Heels.