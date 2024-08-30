Advertisement

Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

The kickoff to North Carolina’s 2024 football season is just about here, as it commences Thursday night at Huntington

 • THI Staff
UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

While North Carolina prepares for its season-opener against Minnesota, twelve future Tar Heels will continue their

 • Bryant Baucom
5 Keys for UNC to Beat Minnesota

  Holes For Hampton Carolina’s rebuilt offensive line will get a test against one of the better defensive fronts in the

 • Andrew Jones
5 Questions About Minnesota

Minnesota will host North Carolina in football for the first time ever August 29, and it will serve as a rematch from

 • THI Staff
Daily Drop: Why UNC Needs More True Road Games Like Minnesota!

North Carolina opening its football season playing at Minnesota of the Big Ten is cool and is an example of the kinds

 • THI Staff

Published Aug 30, 2024
THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Minnesota Press Conference
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 19-17 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Carolina was led by the leg of place kicker Noah Burnette, who converted four field goals in the second half, one of which was a career-high 52 yards out, and two others from 42 and 45 yards, the latter coming with 1:44 remaining for the game’s winning points.

UNC quarterback Max Johnson left the game with an injury with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter and Conner Harrell took over. Omarion Hampton ran for 129 yards, and Jahvaree Ritzie registered a career-high three sacks for the Tar Heels.

