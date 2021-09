ATLANTA, GA - Coach Mack Brown met with the media following North Carolina’s 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets forced three Tar Heel turnovers and sacked quarterback Sam Howell eight times.

The No. 21 Tar Heels fall to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in the ACC while Georgia Tech improves to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.