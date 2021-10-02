 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference
THI TV: Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - Coach Mack Brown met with the media following North Carolina’s 38-7 win over Duke Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Quarterback Sam Howell bounced back to pass for 321 yards with 3 touchdowns. Ty Chandler accounted for 140 total yards with a touchdown run and touchdown reception. Josh Downs caught 8 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown.

TheTar Heels improve to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC while Duke falls to 3-2 and 0-1in the ACC.


