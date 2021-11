PITTSBURGH, PA - UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media following North Carolina’s 30-23 overtime loss to Pittsburgh Thursday night at Heinz Field.

Sam Howell completed 22 of 33 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a score.

The Tar Heels drop to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC while Pittsburgh improves to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC