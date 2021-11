RALEIGH – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 34-30 loss at NC State on Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC led 30-21 with 2:12 left to play, but the Wolfpack scored two touchdowns, one after getting an onside kick, to secure a win from the Tar Heels.

UNC ends its regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, State is 9-3 and 6-2.