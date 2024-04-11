CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey fielded questions from a few of us in the media following practice Thursday morning at the Koman Practice Complex.

Above is video of Lindsey’s Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Lindsey was asked quite a few questions about Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and UNC holdover Conner Harrell and their quarterback competition. A few key points:

-They are different QBs in so many ways from the amount of college experience they have, with Johnson starting 22 games in the SEC and Harrell starting one at UNC. Also, Johnson is 6-foot-5 and lefthanded while Harrell is 6-foot-1 and righthanded. But there are some similarities, Lindsey said, especially in that both are “really good” athletes.

“I think it’s been good. Those guys have split the reps, they both had days where they made a lot of plays, they both made mistakes and still going through that learning process.”

-Johnson has come into the program and bought into everything the staff wants to do. He hit the ground running working with the receivers, getting to know them, and trying to be a voice on the offensive side of the ball.

-Harrell looked like a different player Thursday than even in the bowl game. He looked more assured as a player, decisive, got rid of the ball quicker, and was consistent making quality throws.

“I think he’s more confident probably is what I would say. Obviously, long ways from being where he wants to be right now, but he’s playing with more confidence.”

-Lindsey said the bowl experience was huge for Harrell, and on top of that, Harrell’s ability to study and squeeze every drop out of that film has been put to good use.

-Also, “We’re a long ways from a finished product, but they’re both making progress, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

-“We’ve got a good battle going on, and we’ll keep that going.”

*UNC Coach Mack Brown has said multiple times over the last few weeks how encouraged he is about the offensive line, but it struggled in Thursday’s scrimmage. Lindsey said it’s hard to tell without looking at the film because they were in thud for a while and then blowing the whistle early in full contact. He said what’s most important in April is executing the play, and “everything else will take care of itself.”

*Behind Omarion Hampton right now are Southern Cal transfer Darwin Barlow and true freshman Davion “Bullet” Gause, Lindsey said.

*The true and redshirt freshmen wide receivers have collectively been very good this spring, and very well could challenge some of the older receivers in the fall.

“Those young receivers, I’m really excited about them. When you talk about Jordan Shipp and Alex Taylor and Vari Green, those guys are the three that have really come in and kind of jumped in… you saw today, they make plays.”

*The true freshmen noted above are getting a lot more reps this spring than they would if Gavin Blackwell, Kobe Paysour, and J.J. Jones were available, but the trio is sitting out this spring with injuries.







