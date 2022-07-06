THI TV: OL Coach Jack Bicknell Summer Presser & Notes

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what offensive line coach Jack Bicknell coach had to say during his Q&A session with the assembled media.

*It wasn’t any surprise that the first question Bicknell took was about true freshman offensive tackle Zach Rice. A 5-star prospect from Virginia, Rice enrolled in January and got in a lot of work with the ones during spring practice. Now that Harvard transfer Spencer Rolland arrived in early June, Rice will be challenged for a role along the o-line, but regardless, he has a very bright future at Carolina, Bicknell says.

*While Rice is just a true freshman, Bicknell inherited an older group that includes three sixth-year players in Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson, and Corey Gaynor, along with other veterans such as Asim Richards, William Barnes, and Ed Montilus. Bicknell said the positive in having so many older players is they have been through so much they are generally easier to coach, but a drawback can also be they are used to doing things a certain way, so new approaches can be a bit challenging. UNC’s new OL coach said the latter hasn’t been an issue with this group.

*As noted above, Anderson is a sixth-year senior who missed most of last season with an injury, and Gaynor was brought in because the Heels have a need at center. He spent the last five seasons at Miami mostly playing center. So, as of now, both are only playing center, and while Bicknell says both will get on the field, he isn’t sure they will play at the same time, which would mean Gaynor getting some time at guard.

*So, an obvious question focused on the 49 sacks allowed last season. And in fairness to former o-line coach Stacy Searels, the staff has maintained all along it wasn’t just the offensive line’s fault, and they are right. But, the line certainly played a big part in it, so what has Bicknell instituted that should show better results in pass protection?

*Rolland, an All-Ivy League performer at Harvard with hopes of playing in the NFL, which is a reason he chose to attend grad school at Carolina, arrived in June, so nobody has seen him work in pads yet. But what Bicknell has seen, and what he’s been told by some players, has been impressive.



