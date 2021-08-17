THI TV: OL Coach Searels On His Group, Depth, Pass Pro & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive line Coach Stacy Searels met with the media following Tuesday’s practice, the Tar Heels’ 12th of fall camp, to field questions about his unit.

Among the things Searels discussed are where the OL is with improving its pass protection, Asim Richards’ progress, having more depth, how that might be used, where Jonathan Adorno is getting reps in a backup role, if Brian Anderson is back and practicing, and so much more.

Above is the full video interview of what Searels had to say and below are some notes and pulled quotes from his Q&A session:





*Searels said senior starting center Brian Anderson is back practicing but he isn’t doing all of the drills or participating in any live contact. Anderson did not practice the first week or so, though UNC said he was expected to play in the opener at Virginia Tech on Sept. 3.

*The Tar Heels allowed 36 sacks last season, an average of 2.83 per game, which ranked No. 100 in the nation. A point of emphasis all offseason has been reducing the sacks. In fact, offensive tackle Jordan Tucker said last week the o-line’s goal is fewer than 20 sacks allowed. So, how has the group done in improving this part of their game?

“When you have experience, the knowledge of the game – the more times you see it the more you can anticipate it and handle it,” Searels said. “I think our are getting better at their techniques. Whether it’s staying square, using your hands, the intensity of your set. All of those things are important. And I really think our kids are really working hard at that.”





*UNC has all five starters back along the o-line, four of the guys have started for two years, with tackle Asim Richards the only one-year starter in the group. He recently said the game has slowed down for him, he sees more, and is reacting instead of thinking. What has Searels seen from the junior with respect to growth and improvement?

“I think Asim is going to be a tremendous player,” Searels said. “I think he is a tremendous player. He’s doing a good job, he’s working hard. He’s played as a true freshman, and sometimes you get out there and you’ve got those blinders on, and I think he’s starting and see the whole field. And like he said, the game slows down.

“You understand coverages that may affect the blitz, may affect the front, you look for tendencies of the defense. And I think he’s getting better at that.”





*Sophomore Jonathan Adorno has been getting work at guard and center during camp, so what has Searels seen from him, will he play both spots in games, and how much has he progressed?

“Adorno has rotated at guard and center all camp,” Searels said. “And I tell these guys the more positions you can play the more valuable you are, and Adorno is doing a good job at both spots.”





*William Barnes has been talked about a lot going back to the spring, so 12 practices into fall camp, what does Searels like about where the junior is at this time?

“William is learning the offense, there’s less mental bust,” Searels said. “The two things I’ve seen William improve the most in this camp: one his technique; and two his effort. He’s enjoying practice, and practice for the offensive line is usually not enjoyable. But he’s having a fun time, he’s getting after it, he’s competing. I’m looking forward to watching William play on Saturdays.”





*Staying on the topic of some reserves, the goal has always been for the staff to be comfortable using eight guys in the rotation, five starters and three reserves, preferably interchangeable players. Mack Brown and Phil Longo have said they can go deeper than eight, so just how deep?

“Of course there’s going to be a first unit that runs out there,” Searels said. “That’s the guys we think are the best prepared to protect the quarterback and open holes for our backs. But finding a reliable two-deep, and it may be a guy who’s working all at left tackle but he ends up moving over to left guard because he’s the next best guy.

“But I do think there’s more guys that can play – I’ve got more guys that can play guard and tackle, I’ve got more guys that can play guard and center than we’ve ever had here in the past two years. Establishing that depth because (injuries) happen during the season… Guys have got to step up and you’ve still got to perform. And we’ve got more depth to where the attrition of the season shouldn’t affect us as much.”





*And the guys on the white (second) team that have made the big jump are?

“Ed Montilus has started a lot of games for us,” Searels replied. “He’s a guy. William Barnes, Q (Quiron Johnson) has played with the first and the second group, Jonathan Adorno and Cayden Baker have been the five guys that have really stepped up with that second unit. And everyone one of them has with the blue (first team) reps. And we’re also excited about some of the young guys.”



