CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 474 yards of offense but gave up 367 total yards to the Hurricanes.

Drake Maye was 34 of 44 with 388 yards with five touchdowns. Antoine Green had 10 receptions for 180 yards with two touchdowns while Josh Downs added 11 receptions for 102 yards with two touchdowns.

The Tar Heels outscored Pittsburgh 28-0 to end the game.

UNC improves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC while the Panthers fall 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC.