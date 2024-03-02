Advertisement
THI TV: Players Postgame | Carolina Defeats NC State

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a 26-6 run in the second half to open up enough of a lead to earn a 79-70 victory over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels trailed by eight points at halftime, but outscored the Wolfpack, 42-35, after the intermission.

Harrison Ingram led UNC with 22 points followed by Elliot Cadeau with 15, RJ Davis 14, and Armando Bacot with 13.

Ninth-ranked UNC improved to 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the ACC.

Here is what some Tar Heels had to say after the game.

