CHARLOTTE – North Carolina fell, 30-10, to West Virginia on Wednesday night in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium, and afterward two Tar Heels fielded questions from the media.

UNC quarterback Conner Harrell and jack Kaimon Rucker met with the media just outside the Tar Heels’ locker room.

The Tar Heels conclude their season 8-5 after dropping five of their last seven contests.

Below are videos of their interviews: