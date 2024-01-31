ATLANTA – For the first time since December 16, North Carolina lost a basketball game Tuesday night.

The No. 3 Tar Heels shot a season-low 33.3 percent from the field in falling, 74-73, at Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. The loss ended UNC’s 10-game win streak.

RJ Davis led UNC with 28 points, as no other Tar Heel was in double figures.

The Heels dropped to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets improved to 10-11 and 3-7.

Here are postgame interviews with Davis, Armando Bacot, and Harrison Ingram: