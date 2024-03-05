CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina cruised to an 84-51 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night at the Smith Center closing out its home schedule for the season.

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis’ 22 points. Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan each totaled 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 11, and Jalen Washington finished with 10.

UNC has won five consecutive games and improved to 24-6 overall and 16-3 in the ACC. Carolina earned at least a tie for the ACC regular season title with the win, and can outright win it with a victory at Duke on Saturday night.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels after the game. Note the two Bacot videos are different, one is of him being emotional. There is no overlap with the two Bacot videos.