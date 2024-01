CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina used a gritty defensive effort with just enough offense to defeat No. 16 Clemson, 65-55, at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 8 Tar Heels improved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while the Tigers fell to 11-3 and 1-2.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after their win:

Davis’ team won its second ACC road game this week, and fourth consecutive game overall.