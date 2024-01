RALEIGH – North Carolina used a 19-4 run in the second half to pull away from NC State on Wednesday night at PNC Area for a 67-54 victory.

The Tar Heels turned a 48-46 game into a 67-50 contest and coasted to the finish line. RJ Davis led the seventh-ranked Tar Heels with 16 points, Elliot Cadeau added 11, and Harrison Ingram scored nine points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

UNC won its fifth straight game overall and third straight on the road in ACC play. The Tar Heels improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 12-4 and 3-1.

Here are interviews with some Tar Heels following their win: