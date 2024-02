CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost for the second time in its last three games falling to Clemson, 80-76, on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC trailed by nine points at halftime and by as many as 16 on the night. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and RJ Davis added 22 points but on 7-for-22 from the floor.

UNC dropped to 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC, while the Tigers improved to 15-7 and 5-6.

Here are videos of interviews with four Tar Heels: