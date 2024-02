SYRACUSE, NY – Seventh-ranked North Carolina turned its worst defiensive performance of the season Tuesday night allowing Syracuse to shoot better than 60 percent in both halves in an 86-79 loss to the Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.

Afterward, four Tar Heels spoke about their defeat, which is the team's third in the last five games.

UNC is 19-6 and 11-3 in the ACC, Syracuse is 16-9 and 7-7.