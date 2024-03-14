WASHINGTON, DC – Top-Seed North Carolina advanced the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a thorough 92-67 victory over Florida State on Thursday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 18 points while Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan each scored 14 and Seth Trimble added 12.

UNC (26-6) will play Friday in the semifinals against Pittsburgh, which defeated Wake Forest on Thursday. The Heels have won seven straight games.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels after the game: