CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had no let down returning home after an impressive three-game ACC road trip, as the No. 7 Tar Heels blew out Syracuse, 103-67, on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels rolled right out of the gate building a 22-point halftime lead, and then led by as many as 39 with 8:37 remaining.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 22 points in 27 minutes, and four other Heels scored in double figures: Armando Bacot had 16 (and 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes); Harrison Ingram 11; Jalen Washington 11; and Jae’Lyn Withers 10.

Seventh-ranked UNC improved to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. Syracuse dropped to 11-5 and 2-3.

Here are video interviews with five Tar Heels: