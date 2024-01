CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a second-half push to pull away from Louisville for an 86-70 victory on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19, and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC won its seventh consecutive game while improving to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, the first time Carolina has won its first six games in league play, and the program’s 14th 6-0 ACC start. Louisville dropped to 6-11 and 1-5.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels after the game: