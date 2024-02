CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina returned to winning form Saturday with a 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech at the Smith Center.

Seventh-ranked UNC was paced by Armando Bacot’s 25 with 12 rebounds. RJ Davis finished with 20 points and five assists, Cormac Ryan had 16 points, and Harrison Ingram finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Carolina improved to 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 14-11 and 6-8.

Here are interviews with five Tar Heels after the game: