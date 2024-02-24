CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina ended an eight-game, 12-year losing skid at Virginia on Saturday with a 54-44 victory at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points at halftime, and the margin was cut to five at 47-42 late, but the Heels outscored the Cavaliers, 7-2, to close them out and get the victory.

Cormac Ryan led UNC with 18 points following by 12 from RJ Davis, and from Armando Bacot, who also grabbed 13 rebounds in 26 minutes of play.

Tenth-ranked UNC improved to 21-6 overall and 13-3 in the ACC. UVA fell to 20-8 and 11-6.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels: