CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays in football game weeks means some of North Carolina’s players are available to meet with the media to discuss their games, the team, the upcoming game and more. This week, with the No. 24 Tar Heels hosting Duke on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, four players fielded questions at the Kenan Football Center. Below are videos of interviews with D.J. Jones, Drake Maye, Cedric Gray, and Corey Gaynor with a few notes from what they had to say:

D.J. Jones, Sr., DB

*Jones is in his fourth year and is listed as a senior, but he said today he will be back next season. *Jones also said that with some uncertainty in the running backs room, he could move back there in the spring. He has also been learning the playbook given how thing the Heels are at RB, and could be used if necessary in any game moving forward. *Cedric Gray’s roommate their first two years in school, Jones said some interesting stuff about the future NFL linebacker.

Drake Maye, RS Soph QB

*Maye said he won’t walk on Senior Day this weekend because “it’s for the seniors,” and also noted he has not made a decision on his future. We have a separate piece running on this later today. *When facing an opponent they played the previous season, Maye always watches the film breaking it down again, which was the case the last couple of days with respect to UNC’s thrilling 38-35 win at Duke last season. In particular, Maye spoke about the game-winning drive. *Maye said he rang the Victory Bell at practice today, and that a lot of guys ring it every day during Duke week. *Is Duke the most physical defense UNC has faced this season to date? Maye responds to the question.

Cedric Gray, Sr. LB

*Gray nearly left for the NFL after last season, but returned to take UNC to another level and shore up some aspects of his game. He is comfortable knowing he has done the latter, and is still quite intent on making the former into a reality. *With the above said, Gray is zeroed in on these last three games and how it can affect the Tar Heels’ season, not just from a won/loss perspective, but what they have done in building the program up. *Gray says he wants to return an interception for a TD so he can show off all of his WR skills. He was originally recruited as a receiver, but later moved to linebacker. In fact, that’s one of the reasons he went to UNC, because LB coach Tommy Thigpen believed in his as an LB and wanted him to play the position he will now have for a while in the NFL. *Gray loves to ring the Victory Bell, and admittedly did it a lot earlier in the morning at practice. He says he will ring it every day this week.

Corey Gaynor, Gr Center