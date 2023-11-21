CHAPEL HILL – The final Tuesday of the regular season means it’s the last Tuesday of players interviews for North Carolina. The Tar Heels conclude the regular season Saturday at NC State, a game that will kick off at 8 PM and air on the ACC Network. Both teams are 8-3 overall, with UNC sitting at 4-3 in ACC play and the Wolfpack at 5-2. Four Tar Heels met with the media Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. So, below are videos of interviews with J.J. Jones, Drake Maye, Kaimon Rucker, and Cedric Gray, plus some tidbits from what they had to say:

J.J. Jones, Jr. WR

Jones was asked a series of questions about the NC State rivalry and the game in general, and here were some of his thoughts: -A native of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jones learned early on this was a heated rivalry and beating State is extremely important. -State’s defense can cause problems for anyone, and the Heels must be prepared to deal with a heavy pass rush and DBs that keep WRs from getting out of their breaks. -The team remembers quite well some State players planting a flag at the 50-yard-line after last year’s game, and it’s serving as an extra layer of motivation. -There aren’t any images of the flag in the soil around the Kenan Football Center right now, but Jones says it’s talked about and he sees it often on social media. -Jones thinks UNC and State should play for something like Carolina and Duke playing for the Victory Bell.

Drake Maye, RS Soph QB

Maye was asked mostly about the rivalry with State, some about his dad facing the Pack, and about NCSU’s outstanding defense and what might give the Heels some problems, among other things. Here are some of Maye’s thoughts: -Maye grew up watching this rivalry and it means a ton to him and to his family. -State LB Payton Wilson is a great player and will try to heat up Maye. -The atmosphere will be off the charts, similar to Clemson. -Maye says it’s still “stuck in my craw” that some State players planted their flag in the field in Chapel Hill after last year’s game. -He said that is a reminder they talk about and can help serve as extra motivation. -Maye says he has not thought about whether or not this will be his last game or if he will also play in the bowl game.

Kaimon Rucker, Sr. Jack

Rucker grew up in Georgia and said he didn’t know much about the UNC-State rivalry until he got to Chapel Hill, but was told right away to hate NC State, and he has ever since, but it’s elevated over the last four years, too. Also: -Rucker says the way the last two meetings versus the Wolfpack ended is something the Heels cannot forget. -Regarding State putting a flag in the middle of the field at Kenan last year, Rucker said, “I think it raises the bar tremendously. It’s very disrespectful. You put a flag in the middle of our place and what we call home, you know, that’s like it’s you taking a load in the middle of the house in the living room.” -Rucker says the schools should play for something each year, but had an interesting twist on it. It has to do with swapping mascots. -Eye discipline will be key against the Pack, as it gives a lot of different looks and plenty of eye candy in pre-snap. -Rucker anticipates a great atmosphere Saturday night and looks forward to it.

Cedric Gray, Sr. LB