WASHINGTON, DC – North Carolina did not collect the second of three banners that has been its mission since practice began in September, as the top-seed Tar Heels lost, 84-76, to 10th-seed NC State in the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels won the regular season title, but couldn’t escape an aggressive Wolfpack team that won its fifth game in five days to claim the title and automatic birth in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC’s eight-game win streak came to an end, as the Heels dropped to 27-7. State is 22-14.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels after the game: