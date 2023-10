CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina improved to 6-0 on the season with a 41-31 victory over Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The No. 12 Tar Heels also improved to 3-0 in ACC play. The Hurricnaes dropped to 4-2 and 0-2.

THI was on the sidelines and shot this pre-game video of the Tar Heels.