THI TV: Puff Johnson | UNC Basketball ISO Series

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina sophomore wing Puff Johnson as we continue to look at the returning Tar Heels gearing toward next season.

Johnson played 58 minutes in just 14 games before his season ended because of toe injury that had him in a boot for most of the rest of Carolina’s campaign.

He scored 15 points to finish with a 1.1 scoring average. He was 6-for-14 from the field, including 1-for-9 from three-point range. In addition, Johnson grabbed seven rebounds, had one assist versus two turnovers, and registered a steal and blocked shot.

Johnson scored in seven games, getting two points six times and netting three in the opener versus College of Charleston. His high game for minutes played was nine in a 66-65 win over Notre Dame at home on Jan. 2. Johnson then played just 10 minutes over Carolina’s next four games before injuring a toe on his right foot in practice on Jan. 22.

Jacob & AJ discuss what Johnson did this past winter before an injury ended his season, what must improve going into next season, and more.

