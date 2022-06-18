THI TV: Rapid Recap From Mack Brown's Showtime Football Camp

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday afternoon at the Koman Practice Complex, and THI was on hand in force covering the event, and here staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss some takeaways from the two-hour session.

Jacob and Deana hit on some noteworthy prospects that participated, some that were just there, and some guys that stood out.

In all, 83 kids took part from the 2023 through 2026 classes, but primarily 2024 and 2025.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.