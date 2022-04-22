THI TV: Rara Dillworth ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is sophomore linebacker Rara Dillworth, who played 33 snaps on defense in five games, but also was on the field for 102 plays in 10 games on special teams.

Dillworth made plenty of progress this spring, and is expected to get on the field more this coming fall.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.




