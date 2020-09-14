TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: RaRa Dillworth ISO | VTO Regional Showcase

MATTHEWS, NC – THI was at the VTO Sports High School Regional Showcase Presented by NCPreps.com on Sunday at the Matthews SportsPlex in which 4-star class of 2021 North Carolina commit RaRa Dillworth was participating.

Dillworth, who attends Glenn High School in Kernsersville, NC, committed to the Tar Heels in April and has been one of the classes’ most vocal and active recruiters on social media. He has also participated in a few camps THI has covered, each time displaying his immense talents. Dillworth, by the way, ran a 4.4 in the 40 on Sunday.

So here is an isolation video of Dillworth from Sunday: