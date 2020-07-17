TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: RaRa Dillworth On The 2021 Class, A 'Natty' & More

Here is the full transcript of the interview:

The 4-star class of 2021 linebacker/athlete and UNC commit was at the VTO Elite 100 football camp last weekend where he won an award showing off his impressive skills. THI caught up with the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder who attends Glenn High School in Kernsersville, NC, to get to know him better and get his thoughts on a variety of things.

MATTHEWS, NC – RaRa Dillworth is not only rising up the prospect rankings at Rivals but he’s also generating plenty of awareness with fans with his presence on social media and how he’s become an important recruiter for North Carolina’s football program.





THI: What do you hope to accomplish today?

DILLWORTH: “Just to win MVP, you know, do what I usually do.”





THI: Is it fun to get out and have some competition?

DILLWORTH: “Yeah, it’s a little fun. We really can’t do too much. It’s fun, I had to come down here, it’s not too far.”





THI: You’re a UNC commit, so how’s it been with the group text and who else are you trying to recruit?

DILLWORTH: “It’s been real good. We’re a brotherhood now, it’s not just commit. But, who else are we trying to recruit? We’re trying to get Tyrion (Ingram-Dawkins), that’s our last guy and, whoever else wants to join.”





THI: What are your thoughts about what Coach Brown is doing in Chapel Hill?

DILLWORTH: “My thoughts are he’s a good man, he’s trying to build where he left off and trying to make it even stronger. We’re trying to win the natty.”





THI: Talk about the recruits he’s got defensively – he’s got you, he’s got Power Echols, just picked up Tony Grimes, you’re Glenn teammate Jahvaree Ritzie – tell us a little bit about that, it’s star-studded?

DILLWORTH: “We just want the best of the best from North Carolina, even from out of North Carolina, we just want the best of the best because we want to win the natty.”





THI: Oh, I forgot Keeshawn.

DILLWORTH: “Yep, that’s my boy, Keeshawn.”





THI: Keeshawn is the lead recruiter with RaRa second in command, right?

DILLWORTH: “That’s my son, he’s my son (smiles).”





THI: So when the lockdown’s over I’m sure you’re going to go down to visit?

DILLWORTH: “Yep, it’s the only school I’m going to visit. I ain’t worried about no other school. I’m all in.”



