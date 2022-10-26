CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina sophomore defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie met with the media via zoom following practice Wednesday morning to field some questions about himself, how the d-line is getting along without Ray Vohasek, Saturday’s opponent Pittsburgh, and more.

UNC takes on the Panthers for an 8 OM kickoff (ACC Network) at Kenan Stadium. The No. 21 Tar Heels are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Pitt is 4-3 and 1-2. This is UNC’s fourth sellout in as many home games this season.

Above is video of Ritzie’s Q&A session, and below are a few notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

*The Tar Heels face one of the better running teams in the nation with perhaps the top running back in the country in Israel Abanikanda, so what is the challenge having to deal with such a physical ground attack?

“I feel like he’s a great runner,” Ritzie said. “For us, the thing is going to be stop the run, stop the run. And for him, he’s a great running back we’ve seen on film, and seen him play in the games. He’s going to bring heat, but at the same time, we’re going to bring heat as well so we can stop the run.”

*Ray Vohasek was a vocal leader for the defensive line, both on the field and in the film room. As much as defensive coordinator Gene Chizik questioned who steps into that role, the players aren’t too worried about it. They say they have it taken care of.

“Honestly, it doesn’t change a thing because we’ve all been on one page,” Ritzie said. “And what he’s done since he’s been out, he come in and coached the guys that are in his spot to be prepared for the next play. So, I just feel like it’s an opportunity to let the young guys come up (and) step up.”

*Keeshawn Silver was very highly rated, as Ritzie was, coming out of high school, and the two Tar Heels came in at the same time. Ritzie has played a lot more, but Silver did get 15 snaps in the Miami game, and with Vohasek out for the season, the word coming out of the program this week is he will be in the rotation to some degree moving forward.

Ritzie articulates what he has seen from Silver, especially recently after his quality performance in the win over the Hurricanes.

“With him knowing he’s going to have a bigger role, he knows he has to step up,” Ritzie said. “What I’ve seen with him, like I’ve said with K.J. (Hester), they’ve always had that in them, what they’ve done it get in and get things done more, get things done intentionally… With him stepping up knowing they (Silver & Hester) and been a big part.”